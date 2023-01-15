Two dead in Arlington house fire

Two people are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas.
Two people are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas.

Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in the house. Vogt said after crews got into the home, firefighters located and removed two people.

Vogt said crews immediately began lifesaving efforts, however, both people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Vogt said crews were able to control the fire around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the ATF are still working to determine a cause for the fire but said it’s not suspicious in nature.

The identities of the two victims are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

