Windy and “warm”- for January

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas of southern and eastern Kansas will see another very windy day with the south wind gusting as high as 45 mph through the afternoon. Blowing dust is possible across southwest Kansas along with a high fire danger. A wind advisory has been posted until Midnight across the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies today, temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s due to the “warm” southerly winds. Highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal for mid-January. Despite a weather system moves across the state today and tonight- it will remain relatively dry. Winds will diminish and shift to the west and northwest on Monday. Highs will stay in the 50s for the holiday, and wind gusts will range from 20-30 mph. Sunshine will prevail on Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of the next weather-maker expected Wednesday.

Late Tuesday night and through most of Wednesday a stronger storm system moves into the Plains. This disturbance will have a good chance of tapping into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico- spreading rain and snow across Kansas. The snow is expected across western and northern Kansas, where accumulations will be most likely. The rest of the state will see a wintry mix or possibly all rain, depending on the temperatures during the storm. Beyond Wednesday, expect a return to normal January temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s through the end of the week into next weekend. Expect more updates on this approaching winter storm Tonight and Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 61

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: W 15-20; gusty. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 31

Tue: High: 52 Increasing clouds; rain showers late overnight.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 35 Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow by afternoon.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com