WPD: Employees attacked, shoot suspect at downtown Wichita gas station

The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man...
The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita.

WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday.

WPD said officers located the suspect with two gunshot wounds to the upper body. WPD said the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to WPD, the suspect underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

After an investigation, WPD said the suspect had a verbal altercation with two employees and he was asked to leave the business. WPD said the suspect refused to leave and began physically attacking the employees. The department said one of the employees took out a handgun and fired at the suspect after the suspect began to attack him a second time.

WPD said the victims are fully cooperating with the detectives. The investigation is ongoing.

