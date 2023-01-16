92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man...
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Two people are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas.
Two dead in Arlington house fire
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
Southwestern College volleyball coach Bree Wallace is recovering at a Wichita hospital...
Southwestern volleyball team, community rally around assistant coach following stroke, aneurysm

Latest News

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’