Body found in N. Wichita park, investigation underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is on scene in the early stages of an investigation following the discovery of a body in Glen Day Park, in the 2800 block of North Grove, in north Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call came in about 10:30 a.m. At the scene, first responders confirmed a death. 12 News has a crew at the scene to gather information. At this point, it’s unknown if this discovery could be connected with a crime.

