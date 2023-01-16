Body found in N. Wichita park, investigation underway

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was found.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is on scene in the early stages of an investigation following the discovery of a body in Glen Day Park, in the 2800 block of North Grove, in north Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call came in about 10:30 a.m. At the scene, first responders confirmed a death. 12 News has a crew at the scene to gather information. At this point, it’s unknown if this discovery could be connected with a crime.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

