Future homeowners, volunteers build walls for Habitat for Humanity homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Construction projects bringing together future homeowners and groups of volunteers in Wichita took a step closer to completion on Monday. The work for Habitat for Humanity was part of the MLK Day of Service.

With one Habitat for Humanity project, Wichita mother Quentazia Reese has a hands-on part in building a home for her and her two small children. With Habitat for Humanity, people like Reese benefiting from the project, help with its construction.

Monday was a day for building interior and exterior walls for the future Reese home and two others. The workers gathered inside Century II for framing work.

“I really appreciate the Habitat for Humanity and all the volunteers out here helping me, and all the other homeowners building their walls,” Reese said. “They didn’t have to come out today and they did. It’s a holiday and I appreciate them very much for that.”

Construction on the site of Reese’s new home begins Feb. 14 with a move-in date expected in May.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Christine Moser said Monday’s effort brought together 200 volunteers to frame walls for the three homes.

“I think everybody wants a safe, affordable place to live for their kids and their families to grow up, and Wichita Habitat, we make that happen for hardworking families who need a hand up, is what we like to say,” Moser said. “I think it’s important, the stability a home brings.”

Since Wichita Habitat started in 1986, Moser said the local chapter of the national organization has served more than 200 families.

For those hoping to contribute to the program and benefit from it, there is an application process, an income requirement and an agreement to work on your home, as well as neighbors’ homes.

There is also a need for volunteers with a current waiting list for habitat homes. You can find further information about Habitat for Humanity, its presence in the Wichita area, applying for the program or signing up to volunteer on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com