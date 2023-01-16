Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 56-year-old woman from Ensign died in a one-vehicle crash reported Monday morning in Ford County. It happened about 9:20 a.m. on 105 Road, about half of a mile south of Upland Road, in rural Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac SUV, driven by Marca L. Berger, was traveling north on 105 Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the northbound ditch.

Berger overcorrected and the SUV rolled, the KHP said. The highway patrol said Berger was ejected from the vehicle.

