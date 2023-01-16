Grizzly bear named Winnie dies at Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend’s Britt Spaugh Zoo is mourning the death of one of its four grizzly bears. Winnie was 10 years old. A news release from the City of Great Bend said the zoo’s for grizzly bears “have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November.”

“During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active,” the zoo said.

But even during the hibernating state, staff a the Britt Spaugh Zoo noticed that Winnie didn’t seem interested in his food and was especially lethargic. Attempts to give him electrolytes and other types of food didn’t improve his condition.

“Unfortunately, during our morning rounds (Monday), [Winnie] was discovered to have passed away sometime overnight,” the zoo said.

The zoo said preliminary results from a necropsy indicate Winnie suffered from gastric torsion, " life-threatening and often fatal condition “in which the stomach becomes overstretched and rotated and can cut off the blood supply to the gastrointestinal tract.”

“An n exploratory surgery would have been the only way to discover this condition and is not something easily accomplished in an animal as large as a grizzly bear. We did come across a few other abnormal findings and samples and tissues were sent to K-State for further evaluation,” the zoo said.

The Britt Spaugh Zoo said its staff is “absolutely devastated” by Winnie’s death.

“We consider these animals to be a part of our family and losing one of our family members takes a significant toll on our staff,” the zoo said. “Winnie’s siblings, Piglet and Pooh, appear to be handing it as expected and will have each other and their keepers during their grieving process.”

