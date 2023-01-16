Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash.

A KC-135 tanker crashed on a residential street. Seven crew members aboard the plane died, as did 23 people in the neighborhood, including an unborn child.

Victor Daniels, a child in the neighborhood when the crash happened, vividly remembers the disaster in which several family members died, including his parents.

“The heat, the smell, the fumes, the jet fuel was very prevalent,” Daniels said. “Just all the commotion going on. [I] didn’t find out my folks had actually lost their life until later on that day.”

Daniels said the KC-135′s pilot essentially drove the plane nose-first into the ground. For the 23 on the ground that died, he said the crash itself didn’t kill them.

“Basically they drove their plane into the ground nose first to save lives on the ground,” Daniels said. “It wasn’t the crash itself that killed these people. It was the fuel from the crash. When it crashed, it spilled fuel all over the block and people’s houses instantly caught on fire.”

Former Wichita City Councilmember Lavonta Williams, then 12 years old, lived nearby. Her brother suffered injuries in a fire from the crash.

‘That was a traumatic time for kids that were in this neighborhood, kids that were in the surrounding neighborhoods,” she said. “It was very traumatic. For me, at 70 years old, it took me awhile to overcome it.”

Fifty-eight years later to the day, community members gathered to remember what happened.

“This is still the worst aviation tragedy occurring in the state of Kansas where that many people perished on the same day,” Kansas Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D) Wichita said.

A memorial in Piatt Memorial Park at the corner of 20th and Piatt, honors those killed on Jan. 16, 1965.

“There are so many stories that Wichita has, that we as the elders, we need to be telling our young people,” Williams said. “…And this is one. It’s sad, but it’s true.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com