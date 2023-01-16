Mild Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, or 10-15 degrees above average. A few morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures top-out near 60 degrees.

Tuesday is proverbial calm before the storm. Skies will turn cloudy, and temperatures will warm into the middle 50s, but we should stay dry during the day, but everything changes tomorrow night.

A powerful winter storm will sweep across Kansas Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing rain, maybe a wintry mix, and snow to the state. While the exact path is a little uncertain, the best chance of significant snowfall will take place along and north of a Sharon Springs to Smith Center line.

Farther southeast, areas like Salina, Hays, and Dodge City will see a cold rain eventually change into a wintry mix and/or snow with light accumulation possible. The Wichita area will be wet with mostly rain expected from the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and breezy. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; rain likely after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 56.

Wed: Low: 42. High: 54. Morning rain; partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: Low: 28. High: 43. Becoming mostly sunny, cooler.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 46. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 41. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 45. Partly cloudy.

