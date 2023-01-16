Rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.

Areas of fog will develop early Tuesday across western Kansas with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light and should stay that way for most of the day Tuesday. Look for clouds to start increasing during the afternoon, but most of the state will have highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain begins late Tuesday night for southwest, central, and eastern Kansas, but the northwest will be getting snow. Heaviest accumulations will be near Goodland, St Francis, and Colby with 3-6 inches possible by Wednesday afternoon. Farther south and east, from Tribune up to Hays, a few inches will be possible. All of the snow will be tapering off by Wednesday evening, but some blowing snow may continue into the night.

A return to sunshine is likely on Thursday, but it will still be rather chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; rain after 10pm. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 42.

Wed: High: 54 AM rain, otherwise mainly cloudy. Breezy

Thu: High: 46 Low: 27 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

