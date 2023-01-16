Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man...
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Two people are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas.
Two dead in Arlington house fire
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Wildlife experts to look into feral hog sightings reported near Garden Plain
Southwestern College volleyball coach Bree Wallace is recovering at a Wichita hospital...
Southwestern volleyball team, community rally around assistant coach following stroke, aneurysm

Latest News

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say