2 trapped, hospitalized, after truck crashes into tree

Crash at 45th and K-254
Crash at 45th and K-254(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after a crash at 45th and K-254 at around 9 p.m. Monday.

A speeding truck went off the roadway and rolled several times. When fire crews arrived at the scene, a single-cab pickup truck with heavy damaged was resting against a tree. Two people were trapped inside the truck, which was teetering in the tree.

Crews used a winch and rescue struts to stabilize the truck. Additional crews provided care for the vehicle’s occupants. Once the truck was stabilized, crews freed the two people inside the care. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
Police investigate after man found dead in N. Wichita creek
KWCH Car Crash generic
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man...
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
Jewell County fatal crash site
Rock Hills 5th grader dies in north-central Kansas rollover
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Arkansas City
KWCH Car Crash generic
5th grader dies in north-central Kansas rollover