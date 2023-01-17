2 trapped, hospitalized, after truck crashes into tree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after a crash at 45th and K-254 at around 9 p.m. Monday.

A speeding truck went off the roadway and rolled several times. When fire crews arrived at the scene, a single-cab pickup truck with heavy damaged was resting against a tree. Two people were trapped inside the truck, which was teetering in the tree.

Crews used a winch and rescue struts to stabilize the truck. Additional crews provided care for the vehicle’s occupants. Once the truck was stabilized, crews freed the two people inside the care. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

