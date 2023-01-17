Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.

Family and friends remember Theo Cribbs, Jr. as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who sought to better his community through coaching and mentorship died this weekend. Theo Cribbs, Jr. was 84 years old.

Family and friends remember Cribbs as a humble man who made a big impact on the lives of generations of Wichitans. In the process of improving lives around him, Cribbs played a major role in popularizing youth football in Wichita. For 50 years, he provided opportunities for Black children in the community who didn’t have anywhere to compete.

Cedric Payne, a fellow coach, was among the many Wichitans impacted by Cribbs. He touched on the challenge of forging ahead following the death of the longtime coach and mentor.

“It’s going to be tough, so I can’t really say that I’m over it. But I know he wouldn’t want me or anybody else to be too down too long about it,” Payne said.

To honor Cribbs, there will be a balloon release at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in McAdams Park.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
Police investigate after man found dead in N. Wichita creek
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
KWCH Car Crash generic
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Latest News

The City of Derby experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Derby hit by computer network issues, billing impacted
Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal...
Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose
KWCH Building You
Week of Jan. 16: Job of the Day
Theo Cribbs, Jr.
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Sunday of a snowy owl rescued by a game warden.
Injured snowy owl rescued in NW Kansas