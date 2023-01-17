Derby hit by computer network issues, billing impacted

The City of Derby experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
The City of Derby experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Derby reported on Monday that it had experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday. Once discovered, the City’s administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident, said the city.

The city immediately notified federal law enforcement and is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues to determine what impact this incident may have had on information stored on our network systems.

Due to the computer network disruption, City of Derby outgoing and incoming email is not available. Those in need of assistance are asked to call the following numbers:

  • City Hall (permits/business licenses): 788-1519
  • Water Customer Service: 788-1424
  • Public Works/Code Enforcement: 788-0301
  • Planning & Engineering: 788-6632
  • Senior Services: 788-0223
  • Municipal Court: 788-1511
  • Fire & Rescue Non-emergency: 788-3773
  • Police Department Non-emergency: 788-1557

Residents who need to send an email to the City, are asked to use derbykscommunications@gmail.com.

The city said utility bills will be going out late, but due dates will be adjusted accordingly. Bills with a Jan. 17 due date will not be charged late fees.

All public services in the City (including core services such as police and fire response and water/wastewater utilities) remain operational.

The city said the investigation into the computer network disruption is ongoing.

