Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man...
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
Police investigate after man found dead in N. Wichita creek
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Two people are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas.
Two dead in Arlington house fire
KWCH Car Crash generic
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash

Latest News

Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event
Police say eight adults were shot, and four people, including a child, sustained injuries...
Deputy describes 'mass chaos' after shooting at MLK Day event
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record