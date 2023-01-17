Injured snowy owl rescued in NW Kansas

The Lane County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Sunday of a snowy owl rescued by a game warden.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Sunday of a snowy owl rescued by a game warden.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a rare sight in Lane County on Sunday as a game warden and sheriff’s office tended to an injured snowy owl. It was the first documentation of a snowy owl in Lane County.

Game Warden Angie Reisch reportedly crawled under a barbed wire fence and chased after the owl on the ground. After being caught, she contacted Carrie’s Rehab Critters for assistance. She then drove the injured bird more than 2 1/2 hours one way to Hill City so the owl could receive further care.

“This beautiful owl is emaciated and dehydrated. Luckily, no major injuries were found. Treatment started with tube feeding of electrolytes and a spray treatment for bird lice,” said Game Warden Angie Reisch.

Reisch said snowy owls normally weigh four pounds, but by the time she got it to the rescue, the owl she had found weighed 2 pounds 9 ounces.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
Police investigate after man found dead in N. Wichita creek
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
KWCH Car Crash generic
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
A reported sighting of a feral hog, shared by the Garden Plain Police Department.
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Latest News

The City of Derby experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Derby hit by computer network issues, billing impacted
Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal...
Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose
KWCH Building You
Week of Jan. 16: Job of the Day
Theo Cribbs, Jr.
Community remembers coaching legend, mentor Theo Cribbs, Jr.