Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose

Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal...
Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose.

Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-665-7144.

If you have any information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics you can contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use the P3Tips App on your smartphone.

