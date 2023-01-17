Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose.

Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-665-7144.

If you have any information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics you can contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use the P3Tips App on your smartphone.

