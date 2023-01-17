Oklahoma authorities find child’s remains as search continues for missing 4-year-old

GRADY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced Tuesday that a child’s remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, Okla.

The OSBI said it cannot confirm that the remains are those of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.

Athena was first reported missing on Jan. 10 after a mail carrier found her sister wandering outside their home. The mail carrier called police which prompted the search for Athena.

Two people have already been arrested and charged in Athena’s disappearance. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona and has been charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and faces two counts of child neglect.

According to court documents, Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been living with the Adams for up to two years and in that time had never been taken to a doctor’s appointment or enrolled in school.

The OSBI said this is an active homicide investigation. The agency said no further comment will be made until the remains are positively identified.

