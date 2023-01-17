Rain and snow chances return tonight into Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is proverbial calm before the storm. Skies will slowly turn cloudy, and temperatures will warm into the middle 50s, but we should stay dry through sunset or later.

A powerful winter storm will sweep across Kansas tonight and Wednesday bringing rain, maybe a wintry mix, and snow to the state. The best chance of significant snowfall will take place along and north of a Goodland to Norton line where 3-6″ of accumulation is a safe bet.

Farther southeast, areas like Salina, Hays, and Garden City will see a cold rain eventually change into a wintry mix and/or snow with light accumulation around an inch or two possible. The Wichita area will be wet with mostly, if not all rain expected from the storm system.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet and cooler with near normal highs generally in the 40s. We will have a close call with a storm system this weekend, but the path is expected to move across Oklahoma and Texas. While far southwest Kansas may see some snow on Saturday morning, most of the state can expect clouds and colder temperatures, but no moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy; rain likely after 10 pm. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Morning rain; partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 46. Becoming mostly sunny, cooler.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 50. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 31. High: 43. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 36. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

