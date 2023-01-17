Trial starts for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in a federal criminal trial for a man prosecutors say became fixated on a Kansas congressman and threatened to kill him. The trial for 32-year-old Chase Neill comes amid a rise in treats to the nation’s lawmakers and their families. Prosecutors say Neill threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at the Republican congressman’s office, then continued to make threatening calls the following day. Jury selection began Tuesday morning after Neill withdrew a request to act as his own attorney. A pretrial report said Neill believes he is “the Messiah” but the presiding judge found him competent to stand trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.