Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is Trinity Academy junior, Clay Shively’s, biggest competitor. He’s one of the fastest high schoolers in the United States and has proven it each time he has stepped onto a track.

“Really, the best thing for me is to think about my training day to day and to think about what I’m really doing it for,” said Clay Shively.

His training’s paid off as he etched his name in the record books just ahead of running legend and U.S. Olympian, Jim Ryun. Shively beat Ryun’s 58-year-old record by nearly 3 seconds for the fastest high school indoor mile in the state of Kansas at 04:04:95. Ryun’s record was 04:07:20.

“I was able to run the mile at the Arkansas Invitational in heat three of the college race,” said Shively. “About halfway in, I realized I was feeling good and I noticed some of the guys in front of me may be hurting a little bit and so I was just listening for my splits and my coach yelled with two laps to go, ‘go win it.’”

Shively’s high school and club team coach, Randy Mijares, said Shively is a special athlete and has remained humble after breaking records.

“I’ve been around a lot of really talented and Clay is, without question, the most talented kid I’ve ever been around,” said Mijares.

The 17-year-old has another year left of high school after this season and he said he’s excited to see what more he and his teammates can accomplish.

“The next year and a half I have in high school, obviously I look forward to running at the college level and maybe beyond that. But, right now, I know that this is a time that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life so just enjoying every moment while I can,” said Shively.

Time is something Shively will continue to chase, but he said seeing his name next to Ryun’s in the record books makes the chasing even more worth it.

“Not running for our own glory but running for the glory of God is something that Ryun walks into and cares about too, so I am just beyond honored to even get the chance to walk in his footsteps a little bit and break a record that he set so many years ago,” said Shively.

Shively will compete in the “New Balance Invitational” later this year and many are excited to see what more records he could potentially break.

