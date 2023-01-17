Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

Use caution if traveling across northwest Kansas on Wednesday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening.

Rain will spread up through southwest, central and eastern Kansas into the night and could still be around early Wednesday. Amounts are expected to be around .25 to .50″, but northwest Kansas will have all snow. Heaviest totals will be near Goodland and St. Francis with more than 6 inches possible through Wednesday evening. Roads will likely be snowpacked and slick, including several miles of I-70 out near WaKeeney, Coldy, and Goodland.

The snow will shut down Wednesday evening for northern Kansas, but gusty northwest winds will continue as the sky begins clearing. Lows will fall to the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will have more sunshine, but it will remain very chilly for the Plains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Another winter system will pass through the region Friday night and Saturday. This will not be a big winter storm, but some snow is expected for Kansas with light accumulations possible. Temperatures this weekend will continue to be in the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; rain likely after 10 pm. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Morning rain; turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Thu: High: 46 Partly cloudy and chilly. Decreasing winds.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 31 Turning cloudy; P.M. rain/snow mix.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy.

