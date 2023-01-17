Week of Jan. 16: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Warehouse Sector.

MONDAY: Door Mill Assembler | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12345750 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Ability to use a tape measure and calculate basic math • Prior experience operating a forklift | Star Lumber & Supply has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Shipping and Receiving Dock Worker | Wescon Controls | Wichita | $15 - $16| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12345929 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s license • Able to operate a forklift • High School Diploma or Equivalent | Wescon Controls has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Senior Materials Manager | Johnson Controls, Inc. | Wichita | $120,000 - $140,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12376237 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in a related field and 3+ years, experience in materials management • Proficient with Excel • Proficient with SAP or another ERP/MRP systems | Johnson Controls Inc. has 105 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Material Handler - 2nd Shift | BG Products, Inc | El Dorado| $16.56 + $2/hr. Shift Differential | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12159175 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • 2 years minimum forklift operation experience strongly preferred • Certified Forklift Operator preferred | BG Products, Inc. has 18 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Supply Room | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | $18.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12377964 | Qualifications: • Some High School or less • Excellent organizational and time management skills • Basic math skills are necessary | Creekstone Farms has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com