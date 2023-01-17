Wichita Northwest Water Facility fined after worker death last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Northwest Water Facility, where an employee of a subcontractor died in a workplace accident in March 2022 was fined more than $13,000 this week.

The fine of $13,880 was levied by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and was reduced from an initial penalty of $20,717.

On March 10 of last year, a four-person crew was installing pipe into a concrete box at the facility using chain hoists, chokers, and a steel spreader beam, among other tools. The crew arranged the chain hoists and chokers to provide pulling tension to the spreader beam, which was secured by two hoists at the open end of the pipe, and a hoist was secured to opposite ends of the beam.

The spreader beam was used to apply equal force across the circumference of the pipe. But a chain leak snapped on one of the hoists, causing the spreader beam to swing and rotate. The 6-foot by 4-inch bar struck the employee, killing him.

