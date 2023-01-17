Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday.

The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.

Officers dealt with the disturbance. They said the monkeys were small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and well taken care of.

Police said the transaction is legal and was determined to be a civil matter.

