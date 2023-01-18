13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Oklahoma authorities find child’s remains as search continues for missing 4-year-old
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Latest News

Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
Train/vehicle crash in Augusta.
Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% after slipping in November