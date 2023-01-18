2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders and transportation crews are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-trucks carrying cattle near Garden City.

The crash is located at the intersection of N. Highway 23 and Highway 156 (mile marker 27).

Police say the highway is blocked as cattle are being extricated.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

