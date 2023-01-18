Bitter wind chills for early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be winding down over the Plains into the night and early morning hours Thursday. Any additional snow accumulations for northern Kansas will be very light, and likely under an inch. Gusty northwest winds will continue nearly statewide into Thursday morning, which will drive wind chills down to the single digits and teens.

Expect a return to sunshine on Thursday with highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s. The wind will begin going down into the afternoon.

A clear sky is expected Thursday night and early Friday, but clouds will start to move in for the afternoon. Another storm system will be setting up Friday night just off to our west. This is the feature to watch heading into the weekend as it will bring another chance for snow to the area beginning Friday night in western Kansas and then spreading east on Saturday.

At this time, it looks like snow will be falling west of a Hays to Pratt line early Saturday, but into the afternoon, that will move east and cover central and south central Kansas. It’s too early to put out an official snowfall prediction, but we do expect to see accumulations throughout the day that will have an impact on road conditions.

Next week will be colder for everyone in Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 23.

Fri: High: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 30 Turning cloudy with afternoon snow.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 23 Mostly sunny

Mon: High: 40 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

