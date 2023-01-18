Family identifies boy killed in north-central Kansas rollover

Family identifies Triptyn Reynolds as the child killed in a Jan. 13 rollover crash in Jewell...
Family identifies Triptyn Reynolds as the child killed in a Jan. 13 rollover crash in Jewell County, Kansas.(School photo of Triptyn Reynolds, released with permission)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family members of a boy killed in a crash involving a school district vehicle last Friday, Jan. 13, confirmed the 10-year-old’s identity. Triptyn Reynolds died in the rollover crash near Mankato.

Reynolds was one of six people in the Rock Hills USD 107 SUV that overturned after its driver lost control.

Those wishing to assist Reynolds’ family can contribute to the Triptyn R. Reynolds Memorial Fund by making a donation or sending a check to any Central National Bank branch.

You can find the Central National Bank location nearest your here: https://centralnational.com/.

If you write a check, make it payable to the Triptyn R. Reynolds Memorial Fund.

There is a fundraising event planned for Saturday, Jan. 28 at Jewell County Hospital, in Mankato. The Trip Trot Memorial Walk starts at 10:45 a.m. with a free will donation meal set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

