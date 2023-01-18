High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.(klubli/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Oklahoma authorities find child’s remains as search continues for missing 4-year-old
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Snowfall will be heaviest in the northwest
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

Latest News

FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge
Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast.
GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say