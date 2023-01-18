I-70 closed west of Kansas-Colorado state line
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says I-70 is closed in Burlington, Colorado, as of Wednesday afternoon. Westbound U-36 is also closed at the Kansas-Colorado Stateline. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the road closures are attributed to safety concerns between the Kansas border and E-470.
