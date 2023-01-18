I-70 closed west of Kansas-Colorado state line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says I-70 is closed in Burlington, Colorado, as of Wednesday afternoon. Westbound U-36 is also closed at the Kansas-Colorado Stateline. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the road closures are attributed to safety concerns between the Kansas border and E-470.

TRAVEL ALERT:

Westbound I-70 is CLOSED at Burlington.

Westbound U-36 is also CLOSED at the KS/CO state line. https://t.co/eOgJ22CELk — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) January 18, 2023

