I-70 closed west of Kansas-Colorado state line

The Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT) said I-70 is closed both directions from...
The Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT) said I-70 is closed both directions from Airpark to Kansas.(Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says I-70 is closed in Burlington, Colorado, as of Wednesday afternoon. Westbound U-36 is also closed at the Kansas-Colorado Stateline. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the road closures are attributed to safety concerns between the Kansas border and E-470.

