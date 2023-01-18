K-9 Sal joins Arkansas City PD as support dog for first responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Sal is a police dog of a different breed. His assignment does not include sniffing for drugs or running a track on a fugitive. Sal’s primary assignment is to support the men and women of the Arkansas City Police Department and area first responders.

“It has been an objective over the last year to enhance employee wellness,” ACPD Chief Eric Burr said. “Our officers respond to critical incidents weekly. Continued exposure to critical incidents can have an adverse effect on an officer’s mental and physical well-being. Only a few Kansas police agencies are currently using emotional support animals. However, the move to bring Sal on board has been positive.”

At eight months old, K-9 Sal is just reaching the age where he will be sent to specialized training. That training will take place next month. Not only will Sal be instrumental in critical incident debriefing, which occurs after major traumatic incidents, but he will also regularly be a fixture in the department to boost morale.

K-9 Sal also will help the department with outreach events such as Popsicle Patrol (with a possible rebranding of Pupsicle Patrol) DARE Camp, National Night Out, and Pop in Park, along with other community events such as Tacolalah, Last Run, and Arkalalah. A middle school dance will serve as a fundraiser in February. The funds raised will help offset care and maintenance costs for K-9 Sal and will give a positive event for middle school students to attend.

