Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce introduces $12 Million Film Incentive Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce introduced a $12 Million Film Incentive Bill on Wednesday, aimed at bringing in major film productions into the state. The package utilizes tax credit incentives totaling $10 million and targeted grants totaling $2 million to incentivize film, video, digital media production, and film businesses in Kansas.

A grassroots organization, Grow Kansas Film, composed of Kansas film professionals, has been leading the effort in bringing this legislation forward. Grow Kansas Film believes that this legislation will incentivize national and local production, grow local resources and production capacity, and create an environment to expand programs, support film and media education, and sustain the technological and skilled talent base, according to a release.

The initiative is supported by Oscar Winner, University of Kansas Film Professor, and Grow Kansas Film Advisory Board Member, Kevin Willmott.

“Film incentives are essential to ensuring Kansas can compete with the rest of America,” said Willmott.

Kansas is one of just a handful of states without a film incentive program. Missouri is Kansas’ only border state without an incentive, and they are pursuing legislation in 2023 as well.

Hearings are anticipated in early February.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com