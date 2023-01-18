Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce introduces $12 Million Film Incentive Bill

Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day(KEYC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce introduced a $12 Million Film Incentive Bill on Wednesday, aimed at bringing in major film productions into the state. The package utilizes tax credit incentives totaling $10 million and targeted grants totaling $2 million to incentivize film, video, digital media production, and film businesses in Kansas.

A grassroots organization, Grow Kansas Film, composed of Kansas film professionals, has been leading the effort in bringing this legislation forward. Grow Kansas Film believes that this legislation will incentivize national and local production, grow local resources and production capacity, and create an environment to expand programs, support film and media education, and sustain the technological and skilled talent base, according to a release.

The initiative is supported by Oscar Winner, University of Kansas Film Professor, and Grow Kansas Film Advisory Board Member, Kevin Willmott.

“Film incentives are essential to ensuring Kansas can compete with the rest of America,” said Willmott.

Kansas is one of just a handful of states without a film incentive program. Missouri is Kansas’ only border state without an incentive, and they are pursuing legislation in 2023 as well.

Hearings are anticipated in early February.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Oklahoma authorities find child’s remains as search continues for missing 4-year-old
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Snowfall will be heaviest in the northwest
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department SWAT and EOD teams conducted training on Wednesday in east Wichita.
Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita
Saline County Sheriff's Deputies with new K-9 partners.
Saline Co. Sheriff’s SROs get new K-9 partners
generic crash
2 cattle trucks involved in crash near Garden City
Train/vehicle crash in Augusta.
Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured