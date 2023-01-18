Lil Jon to perform at halftime of Chiefs-Jags

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection.

The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

