Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.

“We could have had a funeral today. It’s three, four days later, so you can see why I’m compelled,” Hilger said. “I’m going to speak out whatever it takes.”

Friday night, Hilger’s nephew, Anthony, “Tony” Hilger was seriously injured at the intersection as he drove west. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a car traveling south went through a stop sign and crashed into Tony Hilger’s car.

Pretty serious and we’re really concerned, and we’re really thankful he’s alive because he got nailed about 60 miles per hour, broadside,” Hilger said “This is all about controlling traffic out there and not paying attention.”

Hilger, who lives a short distance from West 21st Street and North 167th Street, said he and his neighbors often talk about the hazard of the intersection and regular accidents that happen, but the crash involving his nephew has Hilger wanting to do more.

“We talk about it after church and I get tired of the talking,” he said. “We’re not doing anything with the talking, and now I’m talking to you, and maybe now we’ll get some action here, but it’s serious.”

East-west traffic on 21st Street has the right of way as 48-inch (four-foot) stop signs with a flashing light control north-south traffic on 167th. Memorials near the intersection indicate other tragedies, including in 2018 when a Wichita police officer and his son died from their injuries after a pickup hit their motorcycle near the intersection.

Hilger said he’s also had close calls there.

“Saw people that jumped the gun and get in there quick and take that chance,” he said. “What is the point of taking a chance? I’d like to ask some of these people, ‘are you in a hurry to go to eternity?’”

He specified changes he wants to see at 21st and 167th, including installation of a traffic light.

“I think the real answer is a full-fledge traffic light that stops the traffic and controls it,” Hilger said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com