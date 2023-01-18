Added police presence planned for Campus HS following reported threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A threat reported in the Haysville school district prompted plans for additional security at Campus High School at least for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Information from the Haysville school district said the district was made aware of a threat of a school shooting Wednesday. The district said the tip about the threat was made anonymously to Wichita Crime Stoppers, and the threat “was vague in nature, and did not include the names of any specific individuals targeted in the threat.”

The district said the tip to Crime Stoppers also didn’t include the name of the person who submitted the tip nor identify who made the threat. The district said the administration at Campus High School immediately contacted the the Haysville Police Department and “coordinated to have additional police presence on school grounds on Wednesday.”

“We take threats like these very seriously. We continue to remind our students and staff to remain vigilant and to continue to alert school and law enforcement officials when they see or hear something,” the district said.

