Saline Co. Sheriff’s SROs get new K-9 partners

Saline County Sheriff's Deputies with new K-9 partners.
Saline County Sheriff's Deputies with new K-9 partners.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 14 weeks of training and further training with two Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies last month, two K-9 Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dogs have been assigned to Saline County schools.

In December, the two deputies attended the Brevard Co. (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office “Paws and Stripes College” for a week of training in handling a therapy dog. The dogs had just finished more than three months of training to become nationally registered as a therapy dog team.

Deputy Tyler Casteel and his K-9, Jax, are assigned to USD 307, the Ell-Saline school district. He is an Alaskan Malamute mix. Deputy Braden Long and his K-9, Piper, are assigned to USD 306, working at Southeast of Saline School. Piper is a Basenji/Border Collie mix.

The program in Brevard County uses rescued dogs trained by inmates under supervision of professional trainers. The dog teams can provide assistance by calming people in crises, interviews with children and adults, critical incident debriefing and appearing at other public events.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

