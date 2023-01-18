Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community.

For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The county says 12 more cities across Sedgwick County are expected to participate.

Users can click https://buff.ly/3XmNXya to opt-in, customize the form of communication and which notifications will be sent.

