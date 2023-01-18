Taxpayers likely to see smaller refunds this year, IRS warns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With next Monday, Jan. 23 officially kicking off tax season, the IRS warns taxpayers that their refunds likely will be smaller this year.

Pandemic-related tax breaks, rebates and stimulus checks to help people get through the pandemic expired last year. With the end of those COVID-era benefits, tax professionals advise people not to expect the returns they saw last year.

“One of the biggest things that played in last year was that large child tax credit. People were getting $3,000 to $3,600 per child as credit toward their taxes, and now it’s going back to the $2,000 it was before last year. So, that is going to lower some of those refunds that people received,” Market Tax Services CPA Joshua Cicora explained.

