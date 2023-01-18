Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver of a car escaped the vehicle before a train struck it in south Augusta on Wednesday morning, Butler County dispatch confirmed.

The crash happened near US Highway 77 and State Street in the 7 o’clock hour and prompted a slew of personnel in the area. Traffic was shut down as crews worked the scene.

