Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured

Train/vehicle crash in Augusta.
Train/vehicle crash in Augusta.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver of a car escaped the vehicle before a train struck it in south Augusta on Wednesday morning, Butler County dispatch confirmed.

The crash happened near US Highway 77 and State Street in the 7 o’clock hour and prompted a slew of personnel in the area. Traffic was shut down as crews worked the scene.

