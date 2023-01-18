Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; rain for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita and the rain will continue to fall during the morning commute before coming to a stop by midday. Expect a breezy and mild afternoon with partial clearing and highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Farther northwest, snow is falling and 3-6″ of accumulation is likely in places like Colby and Atwood. Farther south/east, the snowfall will be lighter, with an inch or two possible in locations like Hays and Smith Center. No snow is expected southeast of a Dodge City to Salina line.

Travel troubles are possible west of Hays on I-70, and likely west of Goodland into northeast Colorado where road closures cannot be ruled out. Conditions will slowly improve tonight and tomorrow as the storm exits the area.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet and cooler with near normal highs generally in the 40s. However, another winter storm is taking aim on Kansas this weekend. While the exact path is still uncertain, snow chances are climbing on Saturday across all of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning rain; partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: E/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 46.

Fri: Low: 23. High: 50. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 31. High: 40. Mostly cloudy; rain/snow possible in the afternoon.

Sun: Low: 23. High: 41. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 23. High: 38. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 21. High: 37. Mostly cloudy.

