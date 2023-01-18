Wichita bakery among businesses struggling with soaring egg prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eggs are among kitchen staples that have many looking twice at the price. Avian flu, inflation and shortages have increased the price per dozen by nearly 60% nationwide from a year ago. For bakers who go through dozens upon dozens of eggs, it’s an unavoidable challenge.

In a basement-turned kitchen, Hayley Lamoree operates Sweet Crumbs Bakery.

“Kind of was the best of both worlds, being able to bake and decorate cakes because you get to do the cooking and make delicious things and make them look pretty,” Lamoree said of her business.

She specializes in baking cakes, cookies, macarons, and pop tarts among an array of treats, all of which must start somewhere. This is where a big challenge comes in as the combination of flour, butter and eggs add substantially more to the grocery bill than it did just last year.

“I opened in 2020 and it was hard surviving the pandemic, I thought,” Lamoree said.

Lately, the spike in egg prices has been especially noticeable.

“I go through probably 50 dozen a month,” Lamoree said. “My base white cake recipe is five eggs. It’s four egg whites and one whole egg and I use that recipe for the majority of my flavors. So, yeah, it adds up quickly.”

Tracking her expense, Lamoree said she’s spending 94% more on eggs than she did a year ago. Avian flu is the main culprit, with the infection of tens of millions of birds.

“Eggs used to be cheap. It wasn’t a big deal to throw away the ego yolk. And now, I’m really crying every time I have to throw away half the eggs I buy.”

Add that with the added cost for her other base ingredients, butter, flour and sugar, Lamoree’s been trying her best to avoid passing that on to her customers.

“It’s a hard balance to find where you can make a good profit and still be a fair price,” she said.

But there’s no way to get around how the costs for ingredients impact the bottom line.

“I’m hoping I do survive this next year and prices don’t continue the trend of increasing,” Lamoree said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com