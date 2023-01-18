Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday

The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.

WPD said during the training, you may see an increased police presence in this area but there is no cause for alarm.

The training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

