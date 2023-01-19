Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.

Expect a quiet start to the day on Friday with some low clouds and potential fog in northern Kansas. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s with light winds. Clouds will start to thicken up by Friday afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. Much of the state will have light winds once again.

We expect to see the snow starting late Friday night in western Kansas and then spreading east by Saturday morning. Most of central Kansas will have light snow around daybreak Saturday, with snow falling east of I-135 by early afternoon. Wichita could see about an inch of snow, but slightly higher amounts are on the way just north of the city (1-3″ possible).

There won’t be much wind with the storm, so blowing snow is not likely. Roads could be slick into Saturday night, so please use caution if venturing out.

Dry weather and sunshine come back on Sunday, but another winter system will track through the area early next week. It’s too early to know if there will be snow accumulation or not, but check back for more updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 30

Sat: High: 37 Cloudy; snow likely.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 23 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 28 Turning cloudy; chance for late day snow.

Wed: High: 36 Low: 21 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 19 Partly cloudy.

