Chiefs one of five teams announced for international NFL games in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs were one of five teams announced for international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany, with opponents, dates and times to be released with the full NFL schedule later this year. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London.

The Chiefs and Patriots are part of the league’s International Home Marketing Area program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries beyond the United States, with both sides having been awarded rights in Germany. The Chiefs, Bills and Jaguars are playing AFC divisional playoff games this weekend.

The NFL’s expansion to 17 regular-season games gives teams a ninth home game in alternating seasons. Up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for that ninth regular-season home game are designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

