City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week.

The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff.

Customers are not expected to have service affected.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

