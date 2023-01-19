City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week.

The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff.

Customers are not expected to have service affected.

