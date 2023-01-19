Does It Work? iFetch

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose.

The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game of fetch. The tennis-ball-launching machine has different settings for the balls to travel varying distances. Does the fetch-playing product work as advertised?

To put the iFetch to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Daniel Gonzalez a man who, on any given day, takes care of up to 100 dogs at his play care and boarding business.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Oklahoma authorities find child’s remains as search continues for missing 4-year-old
Trinity Academy student-athlete, Clay Shively, breaks 58-year-old record
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
Heaviest snow will take aim at northwest Kansas
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
Snowfall will be heaviest in the northwest
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others

Latest News

Does It Work? iFetch
Does It Work? iFetch
Goddard City Council
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government
Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government
Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them