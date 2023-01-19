Does It Work? iFetch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose.

The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game of fetch. The tennis-ball-launching machine has different settings for the balls to travel varying distances. Does the fetch-playing product work as advertised?

To put the iFetch to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Daniel Gonzalez a man who, on any given day, takes care of up to 100 dogs at his play care and boarding business.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com