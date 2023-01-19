Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Goddard City Council chambers in Goddard City Hall.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator.

A motion to remove Mayor Larry Zimmerman passed by a majority vote. The council then elected previous mayor, Hunter Larkin to serve again. Within minutes of taking the reigns of Goddard mayor, Larkin was ready to fire city staff.

“I would like to add an agenda item, removal of certain city staff,” he said.

Before a motion could be heard, Zimmerman, the ousted mayor, said he wanted off the bench.

“Before you get to that point, I’d like to tender my resignation from the city council effective immediately,” he said.

Following that, the next motion moved forward, to fire Goddard City Administrator Brian Silcott.

That motion passed unanimously without much of an explanation as much of the discussion happened behind closed doors in executive session.

“The governing body is going to be more involved in this city, more than they have ever been involved. And that’s a good thing,” Larkin said of the decision.

Larkin said the Goddard City Council now has a task ahead of it, and that is to find a new city administrator. He didn’t provide a timeframe for when that could happen.

