‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes.

That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors.

KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and national news He’s definitely on the calmer side and showed no signs of timidness or aggression when I entered his loft,”

Rachel Hackbarth “dreams of being one of the evening news anchors for KWCH 12 someday and she’s definitely got the talent for it This 10-month-old is one of our newer residents here at KHS, so she’s a bit standoffish at first, but she warms up to new people within the first minute,” said the humane society.

KHS said all adult dog adoptions are $23 through January.

